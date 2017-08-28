Take the Lake plans in place for weekend, volunteers still needed

By Diana Matthews

With Take the Lake less than a week away, organizers are working to firm up details of traffic control and volunteer assignments.

Midnight Friday was the end of online registration through the website www.takethelake.org. Those still planning to register will have to arrive at their events an hour ahead of starting time to fill out paperwork in person and receive their number bibs.

Registration was “a mad rush” last week, according to coordinator Melissa Hopkins. By the deadline, 324 people had signed up online. Hopkins was happy to see the good response. “We just want this to be the

most successful it can be,” she said.

Online-registered participants can pick up their number bibs today through noon Friday at Body Shapers Fitness Center, 618 S. Madison St., in Whiteville to avoid standing in line during the weekend.

The theme of this year’s weekend is “honoring health professionals,” but people from all walks of life are welcome as always.

TTL schedule

The four personal endurance challenges and two fun family events are once again free of charge, thanks to donors throughout the community.

The 16-mile Run/Walk will be Saturday at 8 a.m. with a 6.5- mile fun family walk starting at 8:30. The start and finish line is at Elizabeth Brinkley Park.

Sunday will begin at Dale’s Seafood with the14-mile paddle event at 8 a.m., followed by the 2 p.m. Bike/Hike and the 6.5-mile fun family ride at 2:30, beginning at Elizabeth Brinkley Park.

The four-mile swim across the lake will be Monday at 8 a.m. Take the Lake X-treme will also be held on Monday this year. The starting location will depend on weather conditions.

Bike riders must wear helmets. Minors must be signed in by an adult, and children must be accompanied during

their events. Participants are expected to know their own physical limits and be adequately prepared for the

endurance challenges they choose to attempt.

Awards and Regalia

In addition to the pride of reaching a personal fitness goal, each finisher will receive a John A. McNeill

Award (JAMA). Anyone who finishes a “Grandslam” of all four events during the three-day weekend will receive a specialized JAMA plus some additional items, including a commemorative water bottle, otherwise available for purchase for $8, said Julie Stocks, TTL chairwoman.

T-shirts in the 2017 TTL design are available for $10 at Body Shapers and at Lake Time Vintiques in Lake Waccamaw. They will also be for sale during the weekend while quantities last.



New for 2017

For the first time this year, the TTL X-treme Challenge will also be free of charge. The X-treme Challenge is a competitive option for serious athletes who will attempt the swim, bike/hike, paddle and run/walk all in one day on Monday, Sept. 4. They will get into the water at 6:15 a.m., well before the larger group of

non-X-treme swimmers.

In previous years the Xtreme race was held a week prior to TTL and required an entry fee. Stocks said that holding the X-treme on Labor Day will be “a huge help” to all those working behind the scenes. Town officials, safety personnel and volunteers will have a one-weekend commitment rather than two. It will also

simplify things for Lake Waccamaw residents who support the lake-takers and who cope with traffic alterations.

Columbia Street will be closed to cars during the events that begin at Elizabeth Brinkley Park. Said Stocks,

those periods will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. No other road closings have been confirmed, but Stocks said that volunteer “safety guides will direct traffic at major intersections.”

Sunday afternoon is one time period for which guides are still particularly needed, said Stocks. “That’s the

bike ride, and it’s the shortest event,” she said.

Those willing to volunteer can go to the website and click “Register,” then “Volunteer.” The site provides detailed information about the event routes and much more.

Everyone, not just TTL participants, is invited to “Take the Plate,” a pasta dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church. Voluntary donations will raise funds for a health-related

mission as well as the church’s local ministries. Members of Southeastern Oratorio Society will provide

a brief musical program during the meal, and representatives of the Columbus County Health Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare will speak.