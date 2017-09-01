Take the Lake schedule

This year all events are free of charge, including TTL-Xtreme.

Friday, Sept. 1

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Take the Plate” pasta dinner – eat-in or take-out

Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church, 506 Lakeshore Dr.

Donations support a health mission organization and LWUMC’s local outreaches.

Special guests: Terrie Priest of Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Kim Smith of Columbus County Health Dept., Southeastern Oratorio Society.

Saturday, Sept. 2

16-mile Run/Walk and 6.5-mile Fun Family Run/Walk

Elizabeth Brinkley Park

7:00 a.m. Registration opens

7:15 participants who registered online may start early

7:40 Assemble for announcements at starting line

8:00 Official start of 16-mile Run/Walk, continued registration and assembly for fun family event

8:30 Start of Fun Family 6.5-mile Run/Walk

Sunday, Sept. 3

14-mile Paddle

Dale’s Seafood

7:15 Registration, unloading equipment

7:45 Assemble on beach

8:00 Start

Bike/Hike and Fun Family Bike/Hike

Elizabeth Brinkley Park

1 p.m. Registration opens for 16-mile event

1:45 Assemble with bicycles and helmets at starting line

2:00 Start of 16-mile event; continued registration for 6.5-mile event

2:30 Start of 6.5-mile Fun Family Bike/Hike

Bike riders must wear helmets, and parents must supervise their children.

Monday, Sept. 4

X-treme Challenge

This one’s a race but still FREE!

6 a.m. Assemble at Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction

Swim is followed by followed by Bike/Hike, Paddle, Run/Walk.

Swim

Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction

7:30 Registration opens

7:45 Assemble for announcements

8:00 Start Swim