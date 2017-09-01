Take the Lake schedule

This year all events are free of charge, including TTL-Xtreme.
Friday, Sept. 1
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Take the Plate” pasta dinner – eat-in or take-out
Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church, 506 Lakeshore Dr.
Donations support a health mission organization and LWUMC’s local outreaches.
Special guests: Terrie Priest of Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Kim Smith of Columbus County Health Dept., Southeastern Oratorio Society.
Saturday, Sept. 2
16-mile Run/Walk and 6.5-mile Fun Family Run/Walk
Elizabeth Brinkley Park
7:00 a.m. Registration opens
7:15 participants who registered online may start early
7:40 Assemble for announcements at starting line
8:00 Official start of 16-mile Run/Walk, continued registration and assembly for fun family event
8:30 Start of Fun Family 6.5-mile Run/Walk
Sunday, Sept. 3
14-mile Paddle
Dale’s Seafood
7:15 Registration, unloading equipment
7:45 Assemble on beach
8:00 Start
Bike/Hike and Fun Family Bike/Hike
Elizabeth Brinkley Park
1 p.m. Registration opens for 16-mile event
1:45 Assemble with bicycles and helmets at starting line
2:00 Start of 16-mile event; continued registration for 6.5-mile event
2:30 Start of 6.5-mile Fun Family Bike/Hike
Bike riders must wear helmets, and parents must supervise their children.
Monday, Sept. 4
X-treme Challenge
This one’s a race but still FREE!
6 a.m. Assemble at Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction
Swim is followed by followed by Bike/Hike, Paddle, Run/Walk.
Swim
Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction
7:30 Registration opens
7:45 Assemble for announcements
8:00 Start Swim