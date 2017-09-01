Take the Lake a source of pride, fitness for Columbus

This weekend’s Take the Lake will be the ninth iteration of the event that’s all about family, fun and fitness.

Appropriately, Take the Lake this year is honoring health care professionals. For decades, the Labor Day Swim, started by the late Lee J. Greer to help raise awareness about the need to teach youngsters how to swim, was the only event.

Nine years ago, however, when health rankings listed Columbus County as the least healthiest county in the state, Mark Gilchrist and others looked for ways to increase overall health and wellness. Take the Lake was a natural fit.

Organizers added a 14-mile paddle, 16-mile walk/run and 16-mile cycle, as well as the four-mile swim.

No one was sure what the response would be, especially with such challenging events, but the crowds came, and Take the Lake became and still is one of the highlights of the year for Columbus County.

People come from far and wide, but primarily participants are still Columbus Countians.

Take the Lake does its job. Every year there are stories of people who use the event – in part because it’s a lot of fun – to get back in shape and make a commitment to fitness.

Early online registration this year set a record of close to 350 participants, and it’s not unusual to see 700 to 800 people participate.

What’s particularly gratifying is to see the number of families with children. Recognizing this, organizers have added a family walk/run and a family bicycle ride that encompass shorter routes that keep children separated from those who may be racing bikes or running swiftly. Who knows how many children have or will become avid or regular runners, cyclists or paddlers because of a great experience at Take the Lake?

Take the Lake Extreme is another aspect of Take the Lake for the athletic freaks among us. The Extremers do all four events in one day, and this year, Take the Lake Extreme will be on Labor Day. These men and women typically start around sunrise and don’t finish until dark. The record is around 10 hours.

Earlier in the week, the weather was looking sketchy for the weekend, but the revised forecast calls for somewhat better weather, so even if you didn’t sign up online, arrive early to register on site.

Events like Take the Lake, because they are so time intensive for volunteers and people find other things to do on the busy holiday weekend, often fade away with time, but Take the Lake keeps getting stronger and better.

With the added pedestrian bridge near the Waccamaw River dam next year and the quiet but determined effort to fund a bike trail on the back side of the lake through the state park to make a loop for cyclists and runners, Take the Lake will continue to evolve.

Congratulations to all the volunteers and participants who will make the event this weekend a source of pride, fitness and fellowship in Columbus County.