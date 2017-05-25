Testimony continues in Pierce murder trial

The trial of one of three suspects in the beating death of Keisha Ward continued Thursday, as one of the victim’s daughters and the girl’s aunt took the stand.

Derrick Pierce could face life in prison for his role in the New Year’s Eve/Day 2013/14 killing on Brushy Road. Keisha Ward was beaten to death, prosecutors say, by Pierce, Antwan Johnson and Amanda Kaye Canady. Ward’s longtime boyfriend, Johnny Tyler, was hospitalized for 18 days recovering from his injuries.

Tyler spent an emotional six hours on the witness stand Wednesday and Thursday, completing his testimony Thursday morning. Ward’s oldest daughter, who was 13 at the time of the killing, described the events of those first hours of 2014 for her family.

Stephanie Fowler, Ward’s sister, also took the stand Thursday. She began crying while being sworn in, and described how she received a frantic call from one of her nieces on New Year’s Day a little before 1 p.m.

“She said her momma wouldn’t wake up, and there was blood everywhere,” Fowler said.

Fowler and her mother went to the family’s home, and discovered the mortally wounded Tyler on the couch, in a freezing cold house with “blood everywhere,” Fowler said. When she discovered Ward’s body in a bedroom, she immediately got the children and their grandmother outside, and called 911.

Much of Thursday’s testimony came from Deputy Joseph Graham, the first law enforcement officer on the scene, and Lt. Trina Worley, who was a detective with the sheriff’s office at the time. Worley presented photographs and physical evidence from the scene.

Both Worley and Graham described in detail finding pieces of clothing and blood throughout the house.

Check back with NRColumbus.com for more updates tomorrow, and full wrapup of this week’s testimony in Monday’s print edition.