That time of the year

Fall is surely in the air when the county fair and community festivals are in the air. This photo was taken during the N.C. Yam Festival Parade in Tabor City Saturday. The Pecan Harvest Festival in Whiteville is this coming Friday and Saturday.
For the County of Columbus and Her People
