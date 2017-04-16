B&E and theft from Gun Exchange

Guns and cash were reported missing after a Whiteville gun store was the target of a break-in last week.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone forced their way through a door at The Gun Exchange during the overnight hours of April 13-14. The landmark business is located at 2440 Red Hill Rd., Whiteville.

The number of firearms stolen is still being determined, according to Michelle Tatum of the Sheriff’s Office. The owners of the business were performing an inventory to determine exactly what was missing.

The incident is under investigation, Tatum said.