Thomas guilty on all counts

Danny Lamont Thomas will return to prison for the rest of his natural life.

A Columbus County Superior Court Jury found him guilty of 12 felonies, including four counts of first degree murder, at 11:35 a.m. today. Thomas received a retrial due to judicial error in his 2011 conviction on the same crimes.

Thomas was found guilty of the murder and armed robbery of Craig Lesand Williams; murder, first degree burglary and second degree kidnapping of Ivery and Regina Inman, and Anthony Martin; assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and second degree kidnapping of Terrance Rowell; and attempted murder and second degree kidnapping of Centia McLeod Wilson.

