Three arrested after nighthunting call

A routine call about night deer hunting turned up a longer list of violations Oct. 19.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Michelle Tatum said deputies were called to the Honey Hill Road area at 9:15 p.m. after someone heard gunfire on the highway. A witness was able to describe the suspect’s vehicle, Tatum said, and other law enforcement agencies were immediately notified.

Lake Waccamaw Police stopped the vehicle on U.S. 74 a short time later. Officers spotted two dead deer in the bed of the suspect’s pickup, and detected a “strong smell of marijuana,” Tatum said.

A search of the vehicle turned up an illegal handgun, hunting rifles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a spotlight and knives.

Jail reports show Joshua Kade Arp, 20, Rayne Johnson Dufour, 23, and Christopher Lee Hinson, 20, were all charged with night deer hunting, and given a $1,000 secured bond each. Arp was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. His bond was set at a total of $2,000.

Arp listed his address as 109 Duncan Lane, Whiteville. Hinson gave his home as 245 Quail Dr., Whiteville. Dufour gave his address as 505 Autumn Trail, Whiteville.