Thursday wreck fatal to pedestrian

A Whiteville man walking on N.C. 130 became the county’s 14th highway fatality for the year Thursday.

Bobby Vernon Lee was struck and killed while walking in the roadway around 11:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Brian Ezzell of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Lee was walking near Brunswick Electric Cooperative when he was hit by a pickup driven by Nathan Pierce of Hallsboro.

“It was a case of dark clothes on a dark night on a dark road,” Ezzell said. “That’s just all there was to it.”

Pierce was not at fault in the death, Ezzell said. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol use on the part of the driver. The investigation is continuing, pending and autopsy and toxicology reports. Trooper G.S. Hooks handled the incident.

It was the second fatality within 36 hours in Columbus County. A woman died Wednesday after pulling her SUV into the path of a logging truck on U.S. 74 at Freeman. The SUV and the logging truck both caught fire, with smoke being visible for miles. The Highway Patrol is still working to confirm the woman’s identity.

No charges are expected in the Wednesday crash.