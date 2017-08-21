Today’s the day: last-minute eclipse reminders

Reminder #1 Be on time

The eclipse won’t wait for you! If you are driving into South Carolina, where you have a good chance of seeing 100 percent coverage if weather permits, you should’ve left already. Whatever you do, drive safely. Do not attempt to see anything up in the sky while you are behind the wheel. Make sure you have plenty of gas, water to drink and something to eat because traffic is going to be awful. Highway officials have asked drivers not to park alongside major roads. Be courteous to other travelers; the eclipse is not worth getting killed over.

If you are staying nearer home, set a timer so you don’t forget and miss this amazing event.

Reminder #2 Be comfortable and healthy

Provide yourself with a comfy chair and maybe a pillow. If you are going to lounge around for several hours watching the eclipse come on and then go away, put on some sunscreen for the periods when the sun is half uncovered. You may want bug spray and a hat. Stay cool and hydrated. Don’t let the kids run in the road. Watch out for crazy chickens.

Reminder #3 Be low-tech if you must, but be safe

If you do not have protective eyewear specifically designed for safe solar viewing, you must not look up directly at the sun, even when it is 97 percent obscured. You may however project an image of the eclipse downward using a cardboard with a small hole punched in it, held above another surface. Even a colander or the criss-crossed fingers of your hands can cast images of the eclipse if held at just the right height relative to a piece of paper or the ground.

If clouds obscure the area of the sky where the sun would be visible, tune in to NASA’S live coverage of what other people are seeing elsewhere: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov is the website address.

Reminder #4: Be friendly

Those around you may want to take a peek through your eclipse viewing glasses if you are the only one with a pair. Let them!

Remember that, for us here in ColCo, there is no magical two minute window of ecstatic totality. The sun will appear to transform slowly from a disk to a sliver and then back again. Maximum coverage will occur at 2:47. Coverage of 90 percent of more will exist between about 2:35 and 2:55. Anyone looking through viewing glasses during that period will have about the same impressive, but not total, sight.

Manufacturers say that you should not look at the sun through the glasses for more than three minutes in a row. So take a break and pass your glasses around to grateful friends.

Depending on your occupation, you may have to arrange with your coworkers to take turns viewing, anyway.

If you get some good photos of your eclipse-watching party wearing the cheesy-looking glasses or peering into pinhole-viewer boxes, send them to The News Reporter via any of our social media platforms or email. Thanks!