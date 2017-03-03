‘Toughest Rodeo’ coming to Raleigh Saturday

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo is coming to PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The night will feature fan-favorite events: bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding with the top two riders competing a second time in the “Winner-Take-All Showdown Round,” as well as women’s barrel racing.

Fans will also enjoy “mutton bustin’” action, featuring young contestants atop speedy sheep. “Danger Dave” Whitmoyer will bring comedy and entertain with rodeo clown antics.

For the first time in Raleigh, Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will feature bull jumping. Professional bull jumper Emmanuel Lataste of Dex, France, will show off his talent and nerves of steel as he takes extreme sport to another level. Bull jumping, a sport derived from a southwestern French tradition called “Course Landaise,” will include more than 15 jumps and maneuvers over a charging Mexican fighting bull.

Prior to Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo, ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a free preshow event on the dirt from 6-7 p.m.. Enjoy pony rides, meet and greets with cowboys and entertainers, photo opportunities in clown barrels and atop “Midnight” the live bull in the bucking chutes, and more.

For more information on this event, visit WTRodeo.com.

Date & Time

Saturday, March 4 @ 7:30 PM

Doors Open 6 PM

Courtesy of WRAL-TV and FOX50, Kids 12 and under will receive 1/2 price tickets on regularly priced seats (excluding $75.00 seats). Must be accompanied by an adult ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at ThePNCArena.com, the PNC Arena Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

Tickets are $18, $28, $38, and $75.

Groups of 10 or more receive a $7 off per ticket discount (excludes the $75 seats). Call the PNC Arena Group Sales Department at 919.861.5457

Parking Lots open at 5 PM

Cars and Vans: $20

Stretch Limo, Bus, Mini-Bus, RV: $40

Premier Parking: $30 pre-purchase at box office only