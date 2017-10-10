Traffic snarled in two rainy-day wrecks

Whiteville Firefighters and EMS are on the scene of two wrecks on J.K. Powell Boulevard this afternoon.

The first crash occurred when an SUV went under a tractor trailer in front of Short Brothers Auto Sales. Traffic is being redirected around that scene. At least one person was injured.

The second crash occurred while firefighters were on the scene south of the city. A two-vehicle crash briefly blocked Lewis Street at J.K. Powell. Injuries were not reported in that wreck.

The crashes occurred in part due to the persistent rain that has hit the city all day.