Train stopped due to drug suspect

An alleged drug dealer forced a train to stop in Clarendon during an Aug. 29 chase.

Patrick Wesley Brown, 27, is being held under a $350,000 bond on felony charges of possession with intent to sell marijuana, heroin and prescription pills, trafficking in opiates, and traffic violations. His address was listed on arrest reports as 5833 Ten Mile Road.

Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office said agents were investigating reports of drug sales in the Clarendon community when they spotted Brown driving without a seat belt. The incident began at the intersection of Rough and Ready and Shade Fisher roads.

When deputies activated their blue lights, Tatum said, Brown fled at a high rate of speed for roughly 15 miles. He wrecked his Nissan Altima after running a stopsign and crossing a ditch. The Nissan became stuck on the railroad tracks, Tatum said, forcing an oncoming train to stop.

Detectives recovered a Crown Royal bag Brown allegedly tossed during the chase, and found the drugs, packaged for resale, inside the bag.