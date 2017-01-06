Transitional housing from storm extended for Columbus

FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance in North Carolina has been extended in increments of 14 days through Feb. 4, 2017. Counties that are eligible for TSA are Columbus, Cumberland, Dare, Edgecombe, Hoke, Johnston, Lenoir, Pitt, Robeson, Wayne and Wilson.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance program will continue providing eligible applicants with lodging assistance until other viable housing options are identified. Currently, more than 1,600 households are in the TSA program.

FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program provides short-term lodging assistance for eligible disaster survivors who are not able to return home and do not have an alternate lodging option. Under the program, FEMA and North Carolina pay the cost of the room and taxes.

Those survivors who are eligible to stay in lodging will be contacted before the end of each 14-day period and made aware of their continued eligibility and the new deadline. Those no longer eligible for the program after the current January 7 deadline or future January 21 deadline also will be contacted.

FEMA, North Carolina Emergency Management and local governments are working with survivors in the TSA program to assist them in the transition from hotel stay to other viable housing options. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also is working with those who are eligible for HUD assistance.