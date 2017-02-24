Trevino fired at Chadbourn

Chadbourn is once again without a police chief.

Rene Trevino was dismissed from the town police force Friday. He had been acting chief since Darrell Trivette left last month, citing interference from town board members.

Trevino was a lieutenant with the department, and was in the running for chief.

Trevino was placed on leave last week after social media posts bearing nudity and sexually explicit jokes from 2016 were sent from former Officer Ricky Soles to the town council and media outlets. Soles was fired from the town last year over his own social media activity, which included racially-insenstivie material.

The town established a social media policy for employees after that. Trevino has since removed his own Facebook page, but screenshots of the posts appear to predate the town’s policy.

See Monday’s NR for more on this developing story.