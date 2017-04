A transfer truck ran into Mae Long’s old store Friday afternoon at Bethel off M.M. Ray Road. The driver of the truck could not be found at the scene, and no one was in the abandoned building.

The name on the door of the truck was R&R Trucking. Williams Township Fire responded and the State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Correction. This version corrects the original story, which reported the truck hit Brooks Hardie’s store at Mollie. Mae Long’s old store is about two miles away.