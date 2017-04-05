Tuesday softball and baseball action

South Columbus moved to 8-1 in Three Rivers league play with a 15-0 run-rule shortened win over West Columbus. The Stallions scored 11 runs in the second inning to put the game away. Hailey Sarvis, Alex Chestnutt, Carson Powell and Alexis Suggs each had two hits. Sarvis, Powell and Suggs all belted doubles. Jarvis and Anna Caroline Suggs drove in three runs apiece. Leah Floyd, Kristen Meares and Amber Mason had hits for West Columbus.

East Columbus scored thrice in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away from Red Springs and bring home a 7-2 win. Red Springs scored two runs in the first inning and held a 2-1 lead entering the fifth frame. Rosalind harper led the Gators with two hits. Diamond Porter stroked a double. East Columbus improves to 7-2 in TRC play. Both Gator losses have come at the hands of South Columbus.

Whiteville remains 6-1. The Wolfpack make up game at West Columbus was not played due to the weather. Whiteville did not travel to Fairmont on Tuesday as Fairmont said its field was too wet to prepare for play.

West Columbus sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth inning of its game with South Columbus. Nine Vikings collected base hits. The big blow was a three-run homer by Dawson Elliott. Tanner Hinson doubled to start and singled to end the inning. Cody Benton was caught trying to advance to third base on Hinson’s single to end the inning. The outburst gave West a 6-0 lead. South Tried to battle back in the bottom of the inning , but after loading the bases with no outs, could not score.

The Stallions did score three times in the sixth. West Columbus added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Jagger Haynes, in relief of Vikings’ starter C.J. Coleman, retired the side on three pitches in the final half inning.

The Viking victory left the teams with 4-5 marks in the Three Rivers. West Columbus will be seeking as many victories as possible over the next several weeks to improve their seeding. The Vikings can not finish in first place. This year all teams other than the conference top-seed are seeded by overall records. South Columbus has an outside chance of overtaking St. Pauls but trail the Bulldogs by three games with five remaining.

The glow in the eastern end of Columbus County is the smoking-hot East Columbus baseball team. The Gators used 17 hits to defeat Red Springs 13-2 in a mercy-rule shortened game. Kenji Bowen collected four hits for East. Harrison Malpass added two doubles as the Gators improved to 6-3 in conference play. Daniel Wells was the winning pitcher for East Columbus.