Two arrested in Oklahoma for Saturday killing here





A man and woman have been arrested in Tulsa, Okla., for the alleged murder of a Tabor City area man.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office reported that William Matthew Fortney, 39 and Amber Nichole Hitchcock, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning in Tulsa, Okla., for the Saturday shooting of Ricky Long.

Long, 57, was found dead in his P.D. Ranch Drive home near Tabor City around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Michelle Tatum of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy Monday confirmed that Long died of a gunshot wound.

A family member found Long on a couch in the home and called 911. Long had recently lived in Fair Bluff.

Long’s 2002 Toyota Avalon was missing from his property.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigations determined that a male and female acquaintance entered Long’s residence, Tatum said. Once inside, the individuals assaulted then shot Long.

Both suspects fled from the residence in Long’s vehicle and headed to their native Oklahoma. The vehicle was located submerged in a body of water in Wagoner, Okla.

The defendants were located at a hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On Sept. 20, the United States Marshals Service arrested the defendants at the hotel.

Sheriff Lewis Hatcher would like to expressed gratitude to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this case.