Two dead in Conway bank robbery

Two bank employees were killed Monday during a bank robbery in Conway, S.C., and law enforcement agencies in both states are searching for the alleged killer.

The robbery occurred around 1:20 p.m. Monday at the CresCom Bank at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue. The single bandit, a black male, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. In a release on the town’s website, Conway Police said the shooter killed two bank workers before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is thought to be driving a white Chrysler 200 sedan, with the registration number SC IZM457. The car may have tinted windows with a “River Life” decal.

In an update Tuesday morning, Conway Police said the suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone spotting the vehicle is asked to call 911.