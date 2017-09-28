Two injured in Peacock Stop crash

One woman was seriously injured after a crash blocked a major intersection in Chadbourn this morning.

Chief Harry White of the Chadbourn Police said Ivory L. Washington, 34, of Conway, failed to stop at the stop sign at Peacock and Chadbourn Highway and collided with a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Mahala Sellers, 63, of Whiteville.

Washington was traveling east on Peacock. His 2008 Chevy Tahoe struck Seller’s vehicle as she was heading south on Chadbourn Highway, causing the sedan to overturn. Sellers was airlifted to New Hanover.

White asked that anyone with information about the crash to contact the Chadbourn Police at 654.4148.

Chadbourn Police are investigating. Fair Bluff Police also responded to assist with traffic control. Klondike and North Whiteville fire departments responded, along with Klondyke Chadbourn Rescue and personnel from other departments.