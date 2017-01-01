Two killed in Sunday motorcycle wreck



Columbus County’s first highway fatalities for 2017 came Sunday evening when a motorcycle with two passengers collided with a pickup truck and trailer at Old Boardman Road and U.S. 74.

The truck entered U.S. 74 and was struck in the front panel by the westbound motorcycle.

Assistant Coroner William Hannah said the names of the victims are being withheld until the family can be notified.

The motorcycle crashed into the pickup truck as it pulled onto U.S. 74 from Old Boardman. No one in the truck appeared to be injured, Hannah said. The motorcycle passengers died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, Hannah said. Trooper Richard Capps of the Highway Patrol is investigating.

Chadbourn Rescue and Evergreen Fire Department responded.

A second wreck, a rear-end collision, occurred a short time after the first wreck when a car rear-ended a pickup truck in the westbound lane. Passengers sustained minor injuries and at least one was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare.