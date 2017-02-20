Two killed in wreck Monday morning

Two people were killed and the driver of a large truck seriously injured in a wreck at N.C. 242 and Princess Ann Road Monday morning about 9:15.

The driver of the 10-wheel truck was trapped in his crushed cab for about 45 minutes to an hour. Rescue workers from Cerro Gordo, Chadbourn, Evergreen and Fair Bluff used extrication tools and air bags to remove the truck driver.

He was airlifted from the scene.

The car had South Carolina plates. This story will be updated later in the day.