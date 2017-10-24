Two sought for break-in, kicking kitten

Warning: disturbing video.

Two suspects are being sought by deputies after allegedly breaking into an Old Stake Road Home after kicking a small kitten.

Michelle Tatum of the Columbus county Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred Oct. 18, around 1 p.m.

The two black males attempted to make entry into a residence at 8572 Old Stake Road, Tabor City. One of the subjects knocked on the front door while the other knocked on a window, Tatum said.

“The victim was inside of the residence but did not answer the door because the victim did not know who the individuals were,” Tatum said.

Security video shows one one subject kicking a four-week-old kitten on the porch before turning to kick the victim’s front door. The second subject on the video is seen exiting the vehicle to enter the residence behind the first subject.

animalcrueltyBE

“The victim met the subject at the door when he forced entry,” Tatum said, ” and the two subjects fled from the residence.”

The subjects were driving a 2007-2009 Ford F150 work truck, with an aftermarket front grill on the truck painted white., and a silver toolbox in the bed.

If you are able to identify the two males or the truck, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 910-640-6629.