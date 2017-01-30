U.S. 74-76 wreck claims seventh life in January



A Monday-night wreck on U.S. 74-76 claimed the life of one man, making him the seventh fatality during the first month of the year.

Sunday night, a woman died at a Loris, S.C., hospital after she was ejected from a car on Reynolds Road near Tabor City.

Monday about 7:30 p.m., a car apparently driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of U.S. 74-76 at the Red Hill Road overpass east of Whiteville struck another car head-on. As of this writing, it was undetermined which car was traveling the wrong way. A third vehicle, a van with five people, was also involved, but no one was injured.

The next of kin of the deceased man had not been notified as of this writing.

The two cars struck nearly head-on. The deceased driver was pinned in his car and was declared dead by Whiteville Rescue paramedics. The driver of the other car was seriously injured and taken directly to the helipad at Columbus Regional, where he was airlifted to New Hanover Regional.

White Marsh-Welches Creek VFD, Whiteville Fire, Whiteville Rescue and Whiteville Heavy Rescue responded.