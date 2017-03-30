Illegal alcohol sales lead to bust

Citizen complaints led to a raid Wednesday on a Tabor City area convenience store, and two suspects were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit.

The Columbus county Sheriff’s Office reported that Pineda Cardenas and Teofilo Nunez were each charged with possession and sake of alcoholic beverages without a permit. Cardenas, 39, gave her address as 12365 Swamp Fox Hwy. East, and Nunez listed his as 14705 Swamp Fox Highway East. Both were held on secured bonds.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Michelle Tatum said that Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the La Michoacana convenience store, located at 14705 Swamp Fox Highway East, on Wednesday.

During the search, Vice-Narcotics Detectives seized cases of alcohol ready for sale, along with coolers used to store the alcohol.

“This investigation originated from citizen complaints concerning La Michoacana’s distribution of alcohol to minors,” Tatum said.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit made undercover purchases of alcohol from the establishment, Tatum said, after complaints by the public.