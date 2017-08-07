Unknown shooter kills man in Tabor

A Florida man died Saturday afternoon after being shot outside a School Street home, according to Tabor City police.

Jermain Rodrick Nelson Vickers, 30, also known as “Yellow” and “Boo”, was on the front porch of his girlfriend’s home when he was shot around 2:30 p.m. The woman was inside and uninjured.

Vickers was reportedly staying with relatives in the area, and is from Braden, Fla., Chief Donald Dowless said.

Someone knocked on the door to the home around 2:30 p.m., Dowless said, and the person asked to speak with Vickers. When he went outside to speak with the individual, Dowless said, Vickers was shot and killed.

Tabor City Police are working on the case with the State Bureau of Investigation. Officers spent hours on the scene Saturday.

Anyone with information may contact the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149, Chief Dowless at 910-234-0949, or the SBI at 800-334-3000. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, Dowless said.