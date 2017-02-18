Update: Interim Chadbourn police chief suspended; mayor denies chief was asked to resign

Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt says that earlier reports that interim Chadbourn Police Chief Rene Trevino has been suspended and his police car taken after he refused a request to resign Saturday morning were incorrect. Britt only would say, “It’s a personnel issue” and that an emergency closed called meeting of the Chadbourn Town Council has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The report that I’m reading (on The News Reporter website) is incorrect,” Britt said. “We’re just having a meeting and it’s a personnel issue.”

When asked, after complaining about the web post, specifically whether Trevino had been suspended or asked to resign, Britt said in a telephone call early Saturday afternoon, “Golly. You know I can only say so much. It’s a personnel issue. Not that I’m aware of.”

Although Trevino had said earlier Saturday morning that he was asked to resign by Britt and Interim Town Manager Pat Garrell and that he refused to do so, Britt said in that phone call that he had no personal knowledge of Trevino either being asked to resign or of his having been suspended.

Garrell has returned neither a phone call nor two text messages seeking information.

Asked who is in charge at the police department, Britt referred us to Garrell, but – as noted — she is not responding to messages. When that was pointed out to Britt, he would only refer to the police department’s organizational chart, which puts Lt. Brian Anderson next in command after Trevino. Britt, however, would not specifically say that Anderson now is in charge of the department.

Trevino had been interim chief for less than a month, ascending to the post on Feb. 23 when former Chief Darrell Trivette departed to accept employment elsewhere.

In a text message Saturday morning, Trevino said he was asked to resign because someone printed “all the stuff attached on my Facebook and gave it to the town council.” Trevino’s Facebook account subsequently was deleted. Trevino said he refused to resign. “I told them to do what they want,” he said.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available. See Monday’s News Reporter for a full report.