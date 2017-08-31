Update: Water service restored in Fair Bluff

Water service has been restored in Fair Bluff after a short outage that begin around 9 a.m. Thursday.

About 50 percent of Fair Bluff’s water customers were without water for less than three hours.

Assistant Town Clerk George Perry confirmed that crews working on a sewer system rehabilitation project inadvertently cut a water line and that service was disrupted south of Academy Street. It was the second such outage in two days. Service was disrupted for about two hours Wednesday.

Based on a telephone call the newspaper received from a parent, we incorrectly reported that classes at Columbus College and Career Academy had been suspended for the rest of the day. That report turned out to be inaccurate. Classes were never suspended, and water service has been restored at the school.