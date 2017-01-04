Victim dies in Whiteville crash



The third highway fatality of the year in Columbus County occurred in Whiteville Tuesday.

Derrica Maria Jackson of Lake Waccamaw died after her 2002 Ford automobile collided with a 2011 Ford truck at Lewis Street and J.K. Powell Boulevard, according to Chief Jeff Rosier. The truck was driven by William Douglas Coleman of Whiteville.

Jackson was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center and died of her injuries at the hospital.

A passenger in Jackson’s car, Ayana Nicole Williams of Whiteville, was transported to Columbus Regional, along with Coleman.

See tomorrow’s NR for more on this crash.