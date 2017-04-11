VIP program brings driving message to WHS

filed under News

by Jefferson Weaver

reported 9 hours ago

Farm Bureau and the VIP for VIP program brought a realistic wreck reenactment to Whiteville High School today to remind students about safe driving habits. The state Highway Patrol reports that three to five teens will be killed on the state’s highways between Easter and the end of the school year.

Firefighters work to extract the victim of the staged car crash Tuesday. The program is designed to discourage drinking and distracted driving among teens.

Whiteville Police, Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputies, and state troopers joined firefighters from Whiteville, North Whiteville, Brunswick, and other departments for the program. Lake Waccamaw Rescue and Whiteville Rescue also assisted.

 

As law officers comfort the “parents”, paramedics frantically work to save the life of the “teen” driver.

Shannon and Lynn Worrell, members of the Lake squad, took on the role of the parents in the scripted fatal crash. They recently were among the first EMS responders on the scene of the crash that seriously injured Lynn’s son Tyler Moore.

Firefighters wheel the dead body of the driver past the crowd at WHS Tuesday, as the victim’s mother rides on the side of the gurney crying.

