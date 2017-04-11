VIP program brings driving message to WHS

Farm Bureau and the VIP for VIP program brought a realistic wreck reenactment to Whiteville High School today to remind students about safe driving habits. The state Highway Patrol reports that three to five teens will be killed on the state’s highways between Easter and the end of the school year.

Whiteville Police, Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputies, and state troopers joined firefighters from Whiteville, North Whiteville, Brunswick, and other departments for the program. Lake Waccamaw Rescue and Whiteville Rescue also assisted.

Shannon and Lynn Worrell, members of the Lake squad, took on the role of the parents in the scripted fatal crash. They recently were among the first EMS responders on the scene of the crash that seriously injured Lynn’s son Tyler Moore.

