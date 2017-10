A fire in an unoccupied home in Whiteville caused major damage early Friday morning (today).

Whiteville firefighters were called out shortly after 4 a.m. to a structure fire at 222 W. Virgil Street.

Although the fire got into the roof of the home, damage was confined to the contents of the property and one room, Fire Marshall Hal Lowder said.

The home was unoccupied, and the fire is under investigation.