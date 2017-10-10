Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow is Oct. 20-21  

The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe will holds its 47th Annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow Oct. 20-21 in Buckhead. The event will be held on the Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Grounds in the Buckhead Community of Bolton.

General admission is $5 on Friday and $8 on Saturday.

Admission is $5 on Saturday for ages 62 and older and children 4 and younger will be admitted free.

The two-day event will feature programs on Waccamaw Siouan history, traditional foods, American Indian dance competition, drumming competition and gospel singing. There will be a special ceremony honoring veterans will be held Saturday. All veterans, Native American and Non-Native American, are encouraged to join the Siouans for the event the parade on Saturday.

For more information contact the Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Office at 910-655-8778.