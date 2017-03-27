Water advisory issued at lake

Lake Waccamaw water customers are under a boil water advisory due to pressure problems with the town’s system.

The town issued the warning around noon. A leaking water main along Lake Shore Drive is causing periods of low or no pressure, which could lead to bacteria and contaminants backing up in the system.

Water customers are advised to use bottled water or boil water used for any consumption purposes, such as brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, washing dishes and food preparation.

The areas affected have expanded to include all of Sutton Place, and from 506 Lake Shore Drive to the corner of Pecan Lane, Columbia Avenue, and part of Robeson and all of Arena Drive.