Water conservation urged at Lake

A mandatory maintenance operation at the Lake Waccamaw water tower will cause periods of low pressure starting Friday.

Town Manager Harry Foley said the maintenance could take up to three weeks.

“This is required to ensure the continued sanitary safety of our entire water system,” Foley said. “We need our water customers to practice water conservation for the time being, so we can ensure we have sufficient water pressure in case of a fire or emergency.”

During the maintenance period, Foley said, residents should not wash vehicles or pressure wash buildings and equipment with town water. Irrigation should be avoided, and the town is asking residents to avoid filling wading pools, swimming pools or other containers with town water.

Residents will see some pressure loss from time to time, Foley said, but the water pressure will return, and it will be safe to use.

“Do not be alarmed if your water pressure is not as strong as usual as this is a result of this project,” he said. “This project does not require a boil water advisory.”

For more information, call the town office at 646-3700.