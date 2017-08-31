Water outage in Fair Bluff expected to be brief

A disruption of water service to about 50 percent of Fair Bluff’s utility customers is expected to be brief and restoration of service is expected by 12 noon Thursday.

Assistant Town Clerk George Perry confirmed that crews working on a sewer system rehabilitation project inadvertently cut a water line and that service was disrupted south of Academy Street. It was the second such outage in two days. Service was disrupted for about two hours Wednesday.

Perry said the water main was cut about 9 a.m. Thursday but that repairs were expected to be complete in three hours or less.

Classes at Columbus Career and College Academy were suspended for the rest of the day Thursday after the outage began.