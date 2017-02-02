Water outage, road block at Lake tomorrow; ECHS closed Friday

Some Lake Waccamaw water customers will be without water service while a leaking main is being repaired.

East Columbus High School is closed Friday for students and staff because of the break. Athletic events will go on as scheduled.

The outage will occur Friday, and will affect water service from 508 E. Old Hwy. 74/76 to 1500 E. Old Hwy. 74/76. Customers along Wananish Avenue and Firetower Road will also be affected, and Firetower will be closed during the repair.

When water service is restored, customers are encouraged to use bottled water or boiled water for human consumption, including toothbrushing, food preparation, and making ice.

The boil water order will be lifted after tests confirm no disease-causing organisms are present.

For more information, call 646-3700.