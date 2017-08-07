Water out on west side of city

The City of Whiteville is reporting a water outage on the west side, from Legion Stadium to J.K. Powell Boulevard to Washington Street. Repairs are underway.

City Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the affected area. All water used for consumption, including cooking and brushing teeth, should be vigorously boiled for one minute before using. Bottled water is also recommended. Water used for bathing and laundry does not require boiling.

The advisory will be lifted as soon as test results show the water is clear of debris and contaminants.