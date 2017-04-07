‘Well check’ results in drug charges

A husband and wife were jailed April 4 after deputies checking on their safety found cash and drugs.

Ann Marie Nobles, 31, and her husband, Scottie Mack Nobles, 33, were arrested after deputies found $40,000 in cash and 22 grams of cocaine in a bag at the residence. Mrs. Nobles was charged with maintaining a place for drug activities, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine. Her bond was set at $35,000.

Nobles was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, making a threatening phone call, and communicating threats. He was placed under a total bond of $1,500.

Deputies were requested to carry out a check on one of the occupants of the home at 1037 Hickory Hill Road Tuesday, and observed Mrs. Nobles “discarding a suspicious bag” outside the residence, according to the sheriff’s report. Officers with the Vice-Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant, and recovered the drugs and cash from the bag. An additional two grams of marijuana was recovered during the search of the property, the report said.

The couple was arrested Wednesday, with Mrs. Nobles facing drug charges and he husband charge on the other offenses. Nobles is alleged to have assaulted his wife and threatened one of her family members.