West Columbus FFA honored

Columbus County commissioners recently honored the West Columbus High School Future Farmers of America chapter for service work that resulted in the chapter being recognized recently on national television. Chapter members were recognized for community projects that involved honoring and recognizing the elderly in the community, visiting local nursing homes, collecting canned food products and donations in support of the Mount Olive Head Start program and preparing a breakfast for WCHS faculty and staff to show appreciation of their support throughout the school year. Pictured, from left, are FFA members Jordan Nance, Greyanna Booth and Morgan Hayes, faculty member Dawn Hinshaw, FFA advisor Fred McPherson and WCHS Principal Jeffrey Greene.

