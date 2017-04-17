West Columbus marshals named

Junior marshals for West Columbus for the 2017-18 school year are Timothy Soles (chief marshal), Alexis Bowen, Nicole McClary, Zykhiria Lane, Kasey Collins, Chana Brown, Greyanna Booth, Chloe Pate, Kaylyn Horne, and Raeana Goodman.