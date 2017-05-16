Whiteville at East Columbus softball moved to tonight (Tuesday)

After the East Columbus athletic department had agreed to host Whiteville in third round 1A East softball playoff action on Wednesday, the NCHSAA stepped in and said the game would be played on Tuesday.

The NCHSAA handbook states third round games are to be played by today (Tuesday). The handbook allows for games to take place earlier by mutual consent, but apparently not later unless there are “extenuating” circumstances. The athletic directors from Whiteville and East Columbus had reached an agreement their third round game would be played on Wednesday to give the Wolfpack an opportunity to recover from the 500+ mile round trip to Camden County. Whiteville took a 5-4 win in nine innings. The Whiteville team arrived home approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Game time is 7 p.m. at East Columbus.