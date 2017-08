Liz and Matt McLean of Whiteville, along with Bill and Anna Gore of Whiteville, took their families to Columbia, S.C., for the eclipse, and got to see a show. The families reported that it was like “nighttime” for two minutes. “Totally amazing,” said Liz McLean.

The families watched the eclipse from the South Carolina Fairgrounds, which was full of people. Also pictured are youngsters Layton, Luke and Madison McLean and Will and Grace Gore.