Whiteville man arrested in S.C. theft ring

A Whiteville businessman is among the 11 arrested after a stolen equipment investigation lasting several months.

The Marlboro County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the crimes span close to 10 years.

In the release, Marlboro Investigator Jamie Seales with the sheriff’s office said more than $400,000 worth of property has been recovered so far, including tractors, mowers, trailers, heavy machinery, fuel tanks, ATVs, farm equipment, lawn care equipment and tree cutting and tree climbing gear.

William “Billy” King, 69, of Whiteville was arrested and charged by North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. His charges and bond were not immediately available.

Whiteville Police Chief Jeff Rosier said he had no information on the investigation, although King was interviewed at the Whiteville Police Station by federal authorities.

Seales says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Bennettsville Police Department, Hartsville Police, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, DNR, Cheraw police, the State Bureau of Investigation and Whiteville Police all worked on the investigation.

All defendants were arrested during the case and are either out on bond or a bond has been set.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information or who has any property obtained from any of the defendants is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.