Whiteville Police arrest two for Go Gas vending machine theft

Two men were jailed early Friday after being caught allegedly breaking into vending machines in Whiteville.

Police were responding to call about a break-in in progress at the Go Gas on South Madision Street when officers spotted the two suspects breaking into a drink machine, according to a statement from police. The men were in possession of burglary tools and $82 in one-dollar bills.

Arrested were Shawn Lee Hale of Cowboy Lane, Whiteville, and Adrian Dewitt of Dothan Rd., Tabor City.

Both were charged with breaking and entering a vending machine, and bond was set at $2,500 secured each. Dewitt was also served with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny.

Damage to the machine was estimated at $800.