WHS to remain in town

The Whiteville City Schools board of education voted 2-1 Monday night to submit a plan to the county commissioners that proposes additions and renovations at the current campus rather than holding out for a brand new school in another location.

The board will instead focus on replacing the decrepit and obsolete main classroom building and adjoining office that frequently floods, plus renovations and other smaller new building projects.

The city board is willing to commit $333,000 to a new high school, but isn’t keen on the idea of acquiring any long-term debt to replace Whiteville High.

At Monday’s meeting, the city board instructed Superintendent Kenny Garland to reply to the county’s query of March 9. In the letter, the county asked the city to list its priorities, based on available funding, and if the city would be willing to commit sales tax revenue to repay any long-term debt.

The city had been working toward a new high school campus with full athletic facilities, which was estimated at $73.4 million in September. In December, that estimate was cut to $49 million. Plans to move the high school were met with protests from a number of residents and alumni who wanted the campus to remain uptown.

In February, the county commissioners committed to $16 million in improvements for the city schools, but asked that the city be willing to commit sales tax and other revenues to repayment. The schools, on the other hand, have held firm that the city has been lacking in county support, and funding the new facility is largely the county commissioners’ responsibility.

For more on this story, see today’s print edition of the News Reporter.