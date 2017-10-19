William J. Moore, 76, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at home. Viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Sandy Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Butler Branch Church cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Louella A. Moore; two daughters, Shonda Dean Moore and Veronica Moore Leggette; four sons, Mitchell Moore, Jeffrey Jerome Moore, Jimmy Moore and Timmy Moore; one brother, Johnny Lee Moore Sr.; two sisters, Mary Vereen and Verna Williams; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

