Wolfpack Baseball, Softball capture 1A East titles

Whiteville High sports fans got double the pleasure Friday evening as both Coach Olivia Scott’s softball and Coach Brett Harwood’s baseball teams swept to 1A East Championships. It is the fourth consecutive Eastern championship for Whiteville baseball and the second in four seasons for the softball team. Both advanced to the state finals in 2014.

Whiteville’s lone senior baseball player, Mackenzie Gore, made his final Legion Stadium game a memorable one. Gore shut out Rosewood 5-0. He allowed three hits, struck out 13 and walked one batter. At the plate, Gore was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. The cherry on top? Gore fielded a slow grounder down the first base line and tagged first himself for the final put out of the game. The out set off a big celebration on the infield with Gore at the bottom of the “dog pile.”

Rosewood threatened in the first. After a strikeout to start the game, Jonathan Peacock doubled just inside the third base bag past a drawn-in Dylan Hamilton. Kolby Harris connected on a line drive up the middle that Gore was able to snag for out two. Another strikeout ended the inning.

Brooks Baldwin led off Whiteville’s first with a triple to right field. One out later, Gore’s double plated Baldwin with the game’s first tally. Lincoln Ransom walked. Cameron Cartrette singled to left to score Gore. When the Rosewood left fielder misplayed Cartrette’s hit, Ransom also scored for a 3-0 Wolfpack lead. Cartrette made it 4-0, scoring as the Eagles erred on Earl Grubbs grounder to shortstop.

Whiteville added its fifth run in the second. Jake Harwood doubled to left and scored on Gore’s single.

Meanwhile, Gore was mowing down 14 of the next 16 hitters, nine by strike out. A Dylan Hamilton to Will Hinson to Dylan Lawson double play erased Gore’s only walk in the second inning. Whiteville put at least one runner on base in frames three through six, but could not add to its lead.

Kolby Harris singled to lead off the Rosewood seventh. Gore recorded strike outs 12 and 13 before Tanner Bradley collected the Eagles’ third hit of the game. Boone Moody, the only Rosewood player that had not struck out, kept his record intact, but Gore made the play at first to end the game.

In addition to Gore’s three hits, Cameron Cartrette singled twice. Baldwin’s triple and Harwood’s double were the other Whiteville safeties.

Whiteville will face the winner of the 1A West series between North Stanly and Murphy. North Stanly won 12-2 Friday night to force a game 3 in Murphy Saturday evening. The 1A championship baseball series will begin Friday at either Five County Stadium in Zebulon or Doak Field at Dail Park on the campus of N.C. State.

The long ball, aggressive base running and Louisburg errors propelled the Wolfpack softball team to a 9-4 game two win and series sweep of the Warriors.

Whiteville led 2-1, heading into the bottom of the third, on a Sage McLelland RBI single and Ivy Hayes’ home run. Louisburg scored three runs in the bottom of the frame, taking a 4-2 lead. Eight of the nine Warrior runs scored in the series came in just two innings. Whiteville recaptured the lead in the top of the sixth. Three batters reached on errors. Lauren Hilbourn provided the go-ahead run, scoring on the front end of a double steal to make the score 5-4 in favor of the Wolfpack. Kourtney Grainger and Sage McLelland added home runs later in the inning to increase the lead to 8-4. Whiteville added an insurance run in the seventh for the final 9-4 margin.

Whiteville will face the winner of the 1A West final between North Stanly and Gray Stone Day. The West series is tied at one game each. The 1A state championship series is set to begin Friday at either UNC-Greensboro Softball Stadium or Dail Softball Stadium at N. C. State.

Dan Biser will have complete write ups in Monday’s print edition of The News Reporter. Follow us on Twitter at @NRsports_NC for updates about series locations and game times.