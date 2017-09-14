Woman arrested as part of ongoing opiate hunt

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit’s focused initiative against the distribution of narcotics, specifically opiates, has resulted in an arrest.

Tina Robin White, 59, was arrested Sept. 12 at her home at 1240 Bill Hooks Rd., Whiteville. White was charged with four counts of trafficking in opiates and one of maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes. She is being held under $127,500 secured bond.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Michelle Tatum said Vice-Narcotics Detectives on another investigation learned that the defendant was selling and distributing opiates in the North Whiteville area.

In July 2017, detectives completed an undercover buy of 50 Oxycodone tablets from the defendant, with a street value of approximately $500.00.

On Sept. 12, White was taken into custody without incident.

“Columbus County is not immune to the opioid crisis that is sweeping the nation. Many Columbus County families have been affected by the impacts of these narcotics,” said Sheriff Lewis Hatcher. “We are concerned about the local impacts and will continue to enforce the laws to reduce the quantity of narcotics entering and being distributed in Columbus County.”

Hatcher also emphasized that there will be more opiate related arrests in the near future. He noted that tips from private citizens are an important part of the investigative process.

“We strongly encourage citizens to notify Columbus County Sheriff’s Office about illegal activities. Call us, send us an email, or use our website,” Hatcher said.