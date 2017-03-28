Women report shooting

A woman retrieving her property from an ex-boyfriend’s house reported that someone shot her vehicle and a coffee table.

The sheriff’s office reported that Hannah Payne went to the home at 3690 Old Northeast Road around 11 a.m. Monday to receive Hannah’s belongings. As the women were leaving, the report said, someone fired a shot at the Payne’s vehicle, causing $500 damage to a Toyota but missing a Nissan. The woman also reported finding older bullet holes in an Amish coffee table.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.