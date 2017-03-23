WPD cruisers get upgrade for safety, appearance

Cpl. Jose Garcia and Officer Cameron Lemmons with the WPD’s first new Ford cruisers.

Whiteville Police officers have been sporting a new look to their uniforms for more than a year, and now their cars will, too.

As the newest Ford Interceptor patrol cars are cycled into the department’s fleet, the cruisers will have an entirely new look.

“Many agencies across the country have started using black as their primary color of their patrol cars with updated color schemes,” said Chief Jeff Rosier. “It’s been 10 years with the current color scheme and with the new renovations of the building and our department’s new shoulder patch, I felt it was time to upgrade the appearance of our patrol fleet.

Black Ford cruisers will gradually replace the city’s fleet of white Dodge patrol cars, part of a full makeover of the department Rosier has been working on since he came to the city.

In addition to a renovation of the police department and more traditional uniform requirements, Rosier said the new color scheme for the city’s cars has been a long time coming.

“Although the down aspect is routinely washing in order to keep them clean,” Rosier said, “the positives include additional safety at night.”

An officer standing next to a black car or having to use the car for cover is not silhouetted with a dark uniform against a white background, Rosier explained. “The department’s new uniform patch was going to be the new focal point of the car, instead of the badge,” he said. “The new color scheme with the black patrol car matches the patch with much more clarity than a white patrol car.”